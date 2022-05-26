Parents Considered Storming Texas School As Officers Waited Outside

When the police first arrived at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday (May 24), they came under fire as the 18-year-old gunman ran inside the building and barricaded himself inside a classroom, where he murdered 19 children and two adults. In addition, 17 others were wounded in the attack.

As the officers took cover and regrouped outside the school, parents became frustrated with their lack of urgency and demanded they take action to put an end to the situation.

When a group of parents heard gunshots from inside the school, they considered rushing inside themselves.

"There were five or six of [us] fathers, hearing the gunshots, and [police officers] were telling us to move back," Javier Cazares, whose daughter was killed, told the Washington Post. "We didn't care about us. We wanted to storm the building. We were saying, 'Let's go' because that is how worried we were, and we wanted to get our babies out."

Authorities said that the gunman was inside the school for 40 and 60 minutes before officers entered the classroom and fatally shot him.

"All of it, I understand, lasted about an hour, but this is where there's kind of a 30-minute lull. They feel as if they've got him barricaded in. The rest of the students in the school are now leaving," Rep. Tony Gonzales told CNN.