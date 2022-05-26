Shocking Video Shows Truck Crashing Into Texas Home As Resident Watches TV

A pick-up truck zoomed through a home in Dallas, Texas, earlier this week, ending up in the backyard.

The incident occurred on San Jacinto Street in the Bryan Place neighborhood in Old East Dallas, according to WFAA. Video of the crash shows the pick-up truck going through a stop sign at a three-way intersection and not slowing down as it crashed through the home.

Police said the driver of the truck had a "medical incident" and lost control of the vehicle.

Inside the home, the resident was watching TV. He was not struck by the truck. The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital, but is expected to be OK, police said.

You can watch the video below: