Tesla Driver Asleep At The Wheel Narrowly Misses Two People In Scary Video

A Tesla driver asleep at the wheel narrowly missed two police dispatchers while driving in Texas.

According to KTXS, the Tesla was driving down the sidewalk in downtown Hamlin, Texas, on Wednesday (April 6). Two Hamlin Police Department dispatchers were on the sidewalk at the time of the incident.

Police Chief Bobby Evans told KTXS that the driver was asleep at the wheel. He was heading home to New Mexico. Evans added the car hit the corner of the City Hall building and took out all of the awning pillars on five store fronts.

Earlier this year, Tesla announced the recall of nearly 54,000 cars and SUVs due to a "Full Self-Driving" feature that breaks the law. The software is programmed to roll through stop signs, despite laws in every state that require drivers to come to a complete stop. The "rolling stop" feature was added in October and could only be activated by the driver. It only works if the car doesn't detect any other vehicles, pedestrians, or bicyclists nearby.

