Get ready, people: The world's largest bounce house is coming to Columbus this summer.

The Big Bounce America will be at Murfin Fields in Grove City from July 15 to July 17, according to ABC 6. The bounce house, which was certified by Guinness World Records as the largest bounce house in the world, comes in at a whopping 16,000 square feet. Bouncers can also enjoy the “Sport Slam,” which features a customized sports arena, an over 900 foot long obstacle course called “The Giant,” and a space-themed wonderland called “airSPACE.”

“We need more fun in the world! After the times we’ve just gone through, we invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while. We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced.,” Chief Operating Officer of The Big Bounce America John Kinnersley said. “Complementing the biggest bounce house in the world, Sport Slam, The Giant, and airSPACE make The Big Bounce America an event not to miss this is going to be one immersive bouncing festival for all ages!”

Tickets start at $19. For more information, head here.