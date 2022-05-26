This Is The Best Grilled Cheese In Alabama

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best grilled cheese in Alabama.

Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best grilled cheese sandwiches in every state, which included Paramount Bar as having the top choice for Alabama.

"It's packed with three types of cheese – Cheddar, goats' and mozzarella – layered up with a tangy tomato chutney and packed between slices of sourdough," Love Food wrote.

Here is Love Food's full list of where to find the best grilled cheese in every state: