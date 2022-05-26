This Is The Best Grilled Cheese In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best grilled cheese in Massachusetts.

Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best grilled cheese sandwiches in every state, which included the fittingly named Green Muenster from Roxy's Grilled Cheese as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Made with muenster cheese, applewood smoked bacon and house-made guacamole, the Green Muenster is named for the left-field wall at Boston’s baseball field, Fenway Park, which is known as 'The Green Monster,'" Love Food wrote. "It’s also just a very delicious twist on the typical grilled cheese. Roxy’s serves this and other grilled cheese sandwiches from its roving food truck and two restaurants. The best around, according to fans."

Here is Love Food's full list of where to find the best grilled cheese in every state: