This Is The Best Grilled Cheese In Massachusetts
By Jason Hall
May 26, 2022
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best grilled cheese in Massachusetts.
Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best grilled cheese sandwiches in every state, which included the fittingly named Green Muenster from Roxy's Grilled Cheese as the top choice for Massachusetts.
"Made with muenster cheese, applewood smoked bacon and house-made guacamole, the Green Muenster is named for the left-field wall at Boston’s baseball field, Fenway Park, which is known as 'The Green Monster,'" Love Food wrote. "It’s also just a very delicious twist on the typical grilled cheese. Roxy’s serves this and other grilled cheese sandwiches from its roving food truck and two restaurants. The best around, according to fans."
Here is Love Food's full list of where to find the best grilled cheese in every state:
- Alabama- Paramount Bar (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Spenard Roadhouse (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Perfect Pear Bistro (Tempe)
- Arkansas- Hammontrees Grilled Cheese (Fayetteville)
- California- The American Grilled Cheese Kitchen (San Francisco)
- Colorado- Steuben's (Denver)
- Connecticut- The Whey Station (Middletown)
- Delaware- Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats (Rehoboth Beach)
- Florida- Ms. Cheezious (Miami)
- Georgia- Bikini, Cooks & Soldiers (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Porky's Kauai (Waimea)
- Idaho- Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese (Coeur d'Alene)
- Illinois- Cheesie's Pub and Grub (Chicago)
- Indiana- Subito (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Cheese Bar (Des Moines)
- Kansas- The Wheel Barrel (Topeka)
- Kentucky- Momma's Mustard Pickles & BBQ (Louisville)
- Louisiana- St. James Cheese Company (New Orleans)
- Maine- The HighRoller Lobster Co. (Portland)
- Maryland- Grilled Cheese & Co. (various locations)
- Massachusetts- Roxy's Grilled Cheese (Boston)
- Michigan- HopCat (various locations)
- Minnesota- All Square (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Depot Kitchen & Market (Hattiesburg)
- Missouri- The Fountain On Locust (St. Louis)
- Montana- 1889 Coffee House (Helena)
- Nebraska- Kitchen Table (Omaha)
- Nevada- Truffles N Bacon Cafe (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Black Mtn. Burger Co. (Lincoln)
- New Jersey- American Melts (Kenilworth)
- New Mexico- The Grove Cafe & Market (Albuquerque)
- New York- The Cheese Traveler (Albany)
- North Carolina- Papi Queso (Charlotte)
- North Dakota- Space Aliens Grill & Bar (Bismarck and Fargo)
- Ohio- Melt Bar & Grilled (Cleveland)
- Oklahoma- The Mule (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- DITTO (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Huda (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Scratch & Catering (Newport)
- South Carolina- The Grilled Cheese & Crab Cake Co. (Murrells Inlet)
- South Dakota- Sickies Garage (various locations)
- Tennessee- The Grilled Cheeserie (Nashville)
- Texas- Barrio Barista (San Antonio)
- Utah- Cravings Bistro (Pleasant Grove)
- Vermont- Hyde Away Inn (Waitsfield)
- Virginia- Food for Thought (Williamsburg)
- Washington- Beecher's Handmade Cheese (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Cheese Louise (Morgantown)
- Wisconsin- Alchemy (Madison)
- Wyoming- Café Genevieve (Jackson)