This Is The Best Grilled Cheese In Pennsylvania

A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited for having the best grilled cheese in Pennsylvania.

Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best grilled cheese sandwiches in every state, which included the Short Rib Grilled Cheese from Huda as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"Philadelphia may be known for another meat and cheese sandwich, the Philly cheesesteak, but fans of the Short Rib Grilled Cheese at Huda reckon it holds its own," Love Food wrote. "The meat is beautifully tender, the pepper jack cheese wonderfully oozy and the sourdough bread grilled to perfection. This Rittenhouse spot opened in September 2020 and already has a devoted following."

Here is Love Food's full list of where to find the best grilled cheese in every state: