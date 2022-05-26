This Is The Most Expensive House For Sale In Wisconsin

The most expensive property for sale in all of Wisconsin is actually split up into separate condos that feature multiple rooms in each condo. From the listing photos, the look of the house will surprise you. The photos make it look like it is one small house that is being sold for many millions of dollars, but really, it is a nearly 95,000 square feet purchase. The purchase in question is for those looking to rent out multiple properties at one time rather than buying one large property for themselves.

According to Zillow, the most expensive house for sale in Wisconsin costs a whopping $13,100,000. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms in each separate condo and each have their own garage. They are all updated with new appliances and feature proper heating and cooling units. The property was put up for sale on April 28, and the monthly payment would cost the buyer around $76,000 per month.

This was detailed in the Zillow listing:

"102 Units all contiguous, twenty six buildings with 25-4 family buildings and 1 duplex. Each unit has its own garage. The property is fully irrigated and has great curb appeal. Complex has a separate workshop and office on premises."

