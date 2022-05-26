This Is The Most Romanic City In Minnesota

Are you looking to plan a weekend getaway for you and your sweetheart, somewhere you can both get away from all the stress of the day-to-day and add a little excitement to your life? This city has everything you could possibly need for a romantic trip with your honey. With plenty of great food, breathtaking views, and loads of fun activities, what else could you ask for?

Livability compiled a list of the most romantic cities in the United States. They named St. Paul as the most romantic city in Minnesota. Here's what they had to say about it:

The city’s got more than just a nice skyline and pretty waterfronts going for it. Check out the Winter Carnival, where you can see ice sculptors do their thing, sled down snowy hills, and grab something tasty and warm to eat. Be a little tongue-in-cheek and see “‘Til Death; A Marriage Musical on the 4th.” Or dare one another to go on the Street Caves Tour around St. Paul!

