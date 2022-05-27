Arizona Is Home To One Of The 30 Best French Restaurants In America

It's hard to not love the decadent flavors of French cuisine... and no, I'm not referring to French fries and French toast.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of the 30 best French restaurants in America. The website states, "Over time, the culture and heritage of the French diaspora has fused with the USA’s food scene to create some wonderful restaurants that celebrate the decadent flavors and world-renowned hospitality of France, as well as giving proud nods to Creole and Cajun influences."

According to the website, one Arizona restaurant landed on the list. Vincent's on Camelback in Phoenix is one of America's best French restaurants, according to LoveFOOD. The website explains:

"Overseen by Vincent Guerithault, Vincent’s is a fusion of France and the American Southwest. Chef Vincent is French-born and trained, having held positions in Paris and Provence before coming to the US in the 1970s. The melting pot of his experiences is a small restaurant empire, of which Vincent’s on Camelback is the centerpiece; being “an oldie but most definitely a goodie” according to one TripAdvisor review. Dine on scallops with truffle beurre blanc, foie gras with poached pear, duck confit with Lyonnaise potatoes and so much more."

Click here to check out the full list.