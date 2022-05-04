This Restaurant Serves The Best Comfort Food In Arizona

Life can get pretty stressful sometimes, and some good old fashioned comfort foods can usually do the trick. And I'm not talking healthy food either- think pancakes, fried chicken, and hamburgers.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of restaurants that serve each state's best American comfort food. The website says, "From quaint retro diners and casual eateries to special occasion steakhouses and modern spots serving creative takes on the classics, here's where's best when you seek a little all-American comfort."

According to the list, the restaurant serving the best American comfort food in Arizona is Rusconi's American Kitchen in Phoenix. The website explains:

"Just a glance at the menu at Rusconi's American Kitchen promises good things and you won't be left disappointed. A classy American-style restaurant, it focuses on refined American classics like roast chicken, beef tenderloin medallions and short rib. Opt for the indulgent white truffle mac 'n' cheese, made with white truffle cream, and you'll be positively blown away. Love pancakes? Check out their brunch menu for extra fluffy buttermilk pancakes smothered in pure maple syrup."

