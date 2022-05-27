Carol Baldwin, Mother Of Baldwin Brothers Actors, Dead At 92

Carol Baldwin, the mother of the four acting Baldwin brothers and a champion of breast cancer research fundraising, has died at the age of 92.

Actor Alec Baldwin confirmed his mother's passing in a statement on behalf of the family shared on his verified Instagram account.

“My mother taught me about second acts. And third ones, too," Baldwin said. "She spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and a champion for the cause to which she devoted so much energy. We are all enormously proud of her accomplishments.”

Carol Baldwin raised six children, including her four sons -- Alec, Billy, Daniel and Stephen -- all of whom achieved Hollywood success, as well as two daughters.

Baldwin had 14 great-grandchildren and 25 grandchildren, including Alec's six children shared with wife, Hilaria, and daughter, Ireland, shared with his ex-wife, Academy Award winner Kim Bassinger, as well as Stephen's daughter, Hailey, the wife of pop superstar Justin Bieber, who re-shared multiple posts to her Instagram story tributing her grandmother.