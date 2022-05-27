Here's The Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
May 27, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
When you're not quite feeling like dropping some money on one or two dishes, there's always something to fall back on: buffets. These all-you-can-eat buffets are sure to leave you full and satisfied. Plus, you can try a little bit of everything without having to order something else!
If you ever wondered about the best all-you-can-eat restaurant near you, The Daily Meal found the top ones in every state:
"In order to assemble the list, we tracked down a bevy of beloved all-you-can-eat deals from every state, then judged them according to food selection, décor, ratings on review sites and level of local renown. We also made sure that even when these deals are on the pricier side, they are worth the price."
Their pick for Colorado is Los Cabos II!
Writers explain why they chose this restaurant:
"The Denver spot Los Cabos II is bringing authentic Peruvian cuisine to Colorado, and the lunch buffet, served on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., is the state’s best. The exact offerings change regularly, but expect Peruvian classics like fish soup, arroz caldo, mussels and beef stew, and aji de galina — shredded chicken and potatoes in a creamy sauce."
If you want to get your fill at Los Cabos II, drop by 1525 Champa St. in Denver.
