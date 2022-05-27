Isaiah Rashad Addresses His Sexuality And Recent Sex Tape Leak

“I’d say I’m sexually fluid,” Rashad explained to Budden. “I’m still learning about it myself. I’m putting my head in the books to find out the basics of it but basically, I’m not in full control of when I walk into a room who I’m attracted to. I’m more attracted to a personality. I’m more attracted, sometimes, to intellect. Sometimes, it be just attracted to somebody.”



Rashad also recalled the day when his sex tape leaked on the Internet. Back in February, a pair of videos that showed the rapper involved in sexual acts with men went viral. Rashad told Budden that he has no plans to take legal action against the person to leaked the videos.



"I haven't been thinking about it, man, honestly," Isaiah said. "I been just keeping my mind together and it's a time for my family to come together. Out of everything, it’s been a blessing. With that happening, and my granddad dying a couple of days afterward and my grandma going through what she’s been through, it’s been a concentration of family together more than it had been before so if anything, I can’t be mad at everything about it. I always gotta look at the brighter side.”