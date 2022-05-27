Isaiah Rashad Addresses His Sexuality And Recent Sex Tape Leak
By Tony M. Centeno
May 27, 2022
Isaiah Rashad has kept to himself over the past few months since his sex tape leaked on the Internet. After breaking his silence at his debut Coachella set last month, the TDE rapper is ready to tell his story.
The Tennessee native opened up about his sexuality in a new interview with Joe Budden, which dropped on Thursday, May 26. During their informative sit-down, Rashad explained that he identifies as "sexually fluid" and that he's actually in a monogamous relationship with a partner who understands his preferences. He also revealed that he's still learning about himself and is reading books to understand more.
“I’d say I’m sexually fluid,” Rashad explained to Budden. “I’m still learning about it myself. I’m putting my head in the books to find out the basics of it but basically, I’m not in full control of when I walk into a room who I’m attracted to. I’m more attracted to a personality. I’m more attracted, sometimes, to intellect. Sometimes, it be just attracted to somebody.”
Rashad also recalled the day when his sex tape leaked on the Internet. Back in February, a pair of videos that showed the rapper involved in sexual acts with men went viral. Rashad told Budden that he has no plans to take legal action against the person to leaked the videos.
"I haven't been thinking about it, man, honestly," Isaiah said. "I been just keeping my mind together and it's a time for my family to come together. Out of everything, it’s been a blessing. With that happening, and my granddad dying a couple of days afterward and my grandma going through what she’s been through, it’s been a concentration of family together more than it had been before so if anything, I can’t be mad at everything about it. I always gotta look at the brighter side.”
You can watch the entire interview on Joe Budden's Patreon page.