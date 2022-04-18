Isaiah Rashad Breaks Silence On Leaked Sex Tape At Debut Coachella Set
By Tony M. Centeno
April 18, 2022
Isaiah Rashad has broken his brief radio silence with a powerful debut performance at Coachella.
On Saturday night, April 17, the Tennessee native opened his first set at the music festival by addressing his alleged sex tape that leaked earlier this year. Rashad responded to the videos for the first time by showing off a mash-up of every publication that discussed the viral incident. Afterwards, he followed up with a relentless performance of numerous hits from his latest project The House Is Burning to his earlier work like "Wats Wrong" from his 2016 project The Sun's Tirade. During the latter song, Rashad even shed a tear midway through the song.
isaiah rashad back!— kris hooks (@Captain_Hooks) April 17, 2022
really happy to see my guy out at coachella pic.twitter.com/HkZlCx0Jlj
Seeing Isaiah Rashad shed a tear as he performs “Wat’s Wrong” was powerful. pic.twitter.com/bUWdr9AKkk— K.i.D (@ohhthatmikey) April 17, 2022
“I see all the messages and all the positivity,” he said during the performance. “Y’all kept me alive these last couple months.”
Rashad continued his high-octane set and even brought out his newest labelmate Doechii to performed their song "Wat U Sed." The emotional performance came two months after the rapper was reportedly outed following an alleged pair of videos that appeared to show Rashad engaged in sexual acts with two men. The TDE rapper, who hadn't disclosed his sexuality prior to the videos, became a trending topic on social media, however, he declined to address the videos at the time.
Despite his brief silence, Rashad got plenty of support from his fans and the Hip-Hop community alike. Rapper Duke Deuce came to the rapper's defense shortly after the videos leaked on social media.
“Another man’s preference ain’t got s**t to do with me nor anyone else,” Deuce tweeted. “Isaiah Rashad you a great mf artist keep your head up brother. CRUNKSTARZ dgaf what others think of them.”
Isaiah Rashad will continue to bring his best vibes to the stage once he hits the road for his Lil' Sunny's Awesome Vacation tour next month.