Jon Hamm Calls Meeting Kate Middleton & Prince William 'Anxiety-Producing'

Jon Hamm got the honor of meeting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge but soon realized the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity comes with a strict set of rules. The actor met Kate Middleton and Prince William at the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London earlier this month. Hamm talked about the experience during his recent appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The actor told host Jimmy Fallon about the "guidelines that are not so much guidelines as hard and fast rules that you are made to follow" he had to learn while getting to cross paths with the royal couple. Talking with co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, the actor went into more detail. "It's a little anxiety-producing because they give you these rules that you're meant to sort of follow. You're meant to say, 'Your Royal Highness' — if they offer their name, then you can use their name, but you can't do it first. And you can't offer your hand, they have to offer their hand. Then you have to bow, but you can't bow too low."