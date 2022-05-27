This City Has The Best Food In All Of Ohio

If you are a self-proclaimed "foodie," than you probably have a strong opinion about the restaurants in the supposed "city with the best food" in your state. The city with the best food is typically a location known around the country that has been made popular for a specific style of cuisine served specially in the area. Wether it be Mexican, Asian, American, or Indian cuisine; this city provides a quality and quantity of food high enough to surpass the expectations' of even the toughest critics.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the city that serves the best food in the entire state of Ohio is Cleveland. You name it, this city has it. Cleveland is known primarily for its assortment of gyros and corned beef sandwiches. If you are headed to the area, Lovefood recommended checking out Slyman's.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the city with the best food in Ohio:

"Famous for its gyros, Cleveland has long been a hit on the food scene. Historic Slyman’s remains one of the most popular places for some serious meat-centric cooking. Its special – the corned beef sandwich (which is basically a load of meat and a tiny bit of bread) – keeps bringing in customers from all over the world."

