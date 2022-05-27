WATCH: Man Records 'Holy Grail' Video Of Orca Pod Off San Diego Coast

A sea captain in California captured video of a pod of orcas along the San Diego coast, calling his run-in with the aquatic creatures "the holy grail."

Mike Silva, captain of the Nimbus, was on the seas about 35 miles west of Point Loma on Wednesday (May 25) when he noticed a pod of around 12 orcas nearby, per NBC San Diego. Rather than the pod swimming away, they stayed near the boat for about an hour.

"I was pretty much blown away," he said. "These orcas are not shy. They were playing around us, playing around the boat."

Silva shared the stunning video on Instagram, set to the tune of Israel Kamakawiwo'ole's rendition of "Over the Rainbow." In the clip, the orcas can be in the waters, fins peak out of the sea as they swim around his boat.

"Today was one of those days I'll always remember," he captioned the video. "These majestic creatures played with us for a solid hour. Unreal."