Wheel Of Fortune Fans Spot Mistake In Record-Setting Final Round

A Wheel of Fortune player amassed $133,555 in total prize money after an incredible bonus round performance during Thursday's (May 26) episode, but fans of the long-running game show seem to have noticed an error.

Jinger, a speech-language pathologist, won $33,555 during the bonus round by correctly answering "on the bandwagon," but several fans pointed out that she called her answer before the timer even started, The Sun reports.

“No clock was ever started," one fan tweeted.

“The clock didn’t even start,” another viewer wrote, before adding that the extra time was "good for her," via The Sun.

A third user pointed out that host Pat Sajak attempted to comfort Jinger as it was believed to be a hard puzzle, with only seven of the 14 letters revealed at the time, but instead she quickly gave the correct answer.