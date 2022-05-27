Wheel Of Fortune Fans Spot Mistake In Record-Setting Final Round
By Jason Hall
May 27, 2022
A Wheel of Fortune player amassed $133,555 in total prize money after an incredible bonus round performance during Thursday's (May 26) episode, but fans of the long-running game show seem to have noticed an error.
Jinger, a speech-language pathologist, won $33,555 during the bonus round by correctly answering "on the bandwagon," but several fans pointed out that she called her answer before the timer even started, The Sun reports.
“No clock was ever started," one fan tweeted.
“The clock didn’t even start,” another viewer wrote, before adding that the extra time was "good for her," via The Sun.
A third user pointed out that host Pat Sajak attempted to comfort Jinger as it was believed to be a hard puzzle, with only seven of the 14 letters revealed at the time, but instead she quickly gave the correct answer.
“Or you can just solve the puzzle and that would be the easiest way to do it," Sajak said as confetti fell on a surprised Jinger following her correct answer during the broadcast. "Don’t make the host look stupid. And then you win a hundred thousand dollars!”
“By the way, when the host says it’s going to be a difficult puzzle, try to make it look difficult,” Sajak joked when the showed returned from commercial. "If you would please.”
“I just blurted it out when it came to me,” Jinger responded. “I had no idea the clock hadn’t even started.”
Sajak then admitted he attempted an old trick to help her extend time during the bonus round.
“I was buying you a little time there with the clock, and you didn’t need it at all,” Sajak said.
Jinger's $133,555 total earnings made her the seventh player to win more than $100,000 during the current season of Wheel of Fortune, which set a single-season record.