DNCE Blow Fans Away With Cover Of Billy Joel Classic: Watch

DNCE are keeping the covers coming and fans can't get enough! The group posted a cover of Billy Joel's "Vienna" to TikTok yesterday (May 28.)

Joe Jonas is seen sitting on top of a wooden horse in the stripped-down performance. Instead of a microphone, he sings into his phone and his bandmates play the acoustic guitar and a makeshift drumset made out of what seems to be kitchen supplies. See fan's reactions to the cover below:

This is like MTV Unplugged and I appreciate it

Keep the covers coming please!

I would not be mad if DNCE became a Billy Joel cover band 🙈

joe this is my crying song, why do this to me

Watch the cover below.