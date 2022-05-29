DNCE Blow Fans Away With Cover Of Billy Joel Classic: Watch
By Yashira C.
May 29, 2022
DNCE are keeping the covers coming and fans can't get enough! The group posted a cover of Billy Joel's "Vienna" to TikTok yesterday (May 28.)
Joe Jonas is seen sitting on top of a wooden horse in the stripped-down performance. Instead of a microphone, he sings into his phone and his bandmates play the acoustic guitar and a makeshift drumset made out of what seems to be kitchen supplies. See fan's reactions to the cover below:
This is like MTV Unplugged and I appreciate it
Keep the covers coming please!
I would not be mad if DNCE became a Billy Joel cover band 🙈
joe this is my crying song, why do this to me
Watch the cover below.
@joejonas
VIENNA WAITS FOR YOU ❤️ @dnce♬ original sound - joejonas
DNCE recently covered "As It Was" by Harry Styles in celebration of the release of his third studio album Harry's House. The band announced their return in February 2022, where they also revealed that their bandmate Cole Whittle would no longer be with the group. In late February, they made their comeback with "Dancing Feet" in collaboration with DJ Kygo. Since then, they released another single titled "Move." They were on hiatus for over three years when the Jonas Brothers reunited and went on tour in 2019.