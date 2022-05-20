Watch DNCE Cover Harry Styles To Celebrate Release Of 'Harry's House'

Harry's House dropped on Friday, May 20, and is the third solo album from the former One Direction member. Fans have been sounding off on social media about the intimate new album all day. A majority of the intimate new songs were written by Styles, Kid Harpoon, and Tyler Johnson. The album's credits also include contributions from big-name musicians like John Mayer, who plays lead guitar on the songs "Cinema" and "Daydreaming," Devonté Hynes (aka Blood Orange), Tobias Jesso Jr., and Pino Palladino. Harry will continue to celebrate the release of the new album with an exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party on Friday.

As for DNCE, it's been months since they announced a return in February 2022. During the announcement, they revealed that former bandmate Cole Whittle would no longer be with the group. On February 25, 2022, they teamed up with Norwegian record producer and DJ Kygo for their comeback single "Dancing Feet." In early May they released another single "Move." DNCE was on hiatus for over three years as Joe hit the road with the Jonas Brothers in 2019. They incorporated DNCE's hit "Cake By the Ocean" into their live set.