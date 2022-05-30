Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Guest Stars In New 'Star Wars' Spin-Off

Fans of both rock music and Star Wars are in for a treat with Disney+'s newest spin-off series. The Red Hot Chili Peppers' iconic bassist Flea appeared in the highly-anticipated TV mini-series Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, and his guest-starring character plays a major role in the newest battle between the Sith and the Jedi.

The overall synopsis for the series reads, "The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat – the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader."