7 Arizona Donut Shops Among The Best In America

By Ginny Reese

May 31, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Whether you're a donuts for breakfast or a donuts for dessert kind of person, I think we can all agree that donuts are the perfect pastry for any occasion.

Yelp compiled a list of the "Top 100 US Donut Shops." The website states, "To create this year’s Top 100 US Donut Shops list, we scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections."

Seven Arizona donut shops landed on the list, and one even landed in the top five!

Sunrise Donuts in Phoenix came in at number five on the list. The shop is known for custard- and ream-filled donuts as well as Big Birthday Donuts the size of a whole birthday cake.

Here are all of the Arizona shops that made the list:

Click here to see the full list. 

