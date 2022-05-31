Anita Baker Announces First Detroit Show Since 1995
By Taylor Linzinmeir
May 31, 2022
Anita Baker is coming home. The soul singer announced on Twitter this morning (May 31) she will be performing at Little Caesars Arena. Although the eight-time Grammy Award winner didn't announce the actual date of the concert, she did share that tickets will go on sale next week. Check out the tweet below.
The 64-year-old songstress did a farewell concert series in 2019, but Baker hasn't played in Detroit proper since her 1995 show at the Fox Theatre. Her last show in the area was at Pine Knob in 2010. Following her farewell concert, she eventually returned to the stage for a residency at the Venetia Hotel in Las Vegas, which is where she currently performs.
Detroit, Little Caesars Arena— Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) May 31, 2022
Official On Sale... Next Week.
Right Here, Only on Our TL 🥳🎈🎼 pic.twitter.com/6op5uR1CHB
During a recent performance in Las Vegas, Baker shared that Chance the Rapper helped her regain control of her master recordings. She took a moment to thank Chance, who was in the audience.
“You should say hello to a friend of mine by way of the music industry and by way of helping me, helping me to get a hold and ownership of my master recordings,” Baker said while pointing to Chance. He stood as everyone in the crowd clapped.
Check out the video below to see how it all went down.
Tonight Ms. @IAMANITABAKER introduced @chancetherapper and acknowledged his helping her regain control of her master recordings! Wow! #AnitaBaker pic.twitter.com/GrSBpvDfJq— Lonnell Williams (@3LWTV) May 29, 2022