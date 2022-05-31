Anita Baker Announces First Detroit Show Since 1995

Anita Baker is coming home. The soul singer announced on Twitter this morning (May 31) she will be performing at Little Caesars Arena. Although the eight-time Grammy Award winner didn't announce the actual date of the concert, she did share that tickets will go on sale next week. Check out the tweet below.

The 64-year-old songstress did a farewell concert series in 2019, but Baker hasn't played in Detroit proper since her 1995 show at the Fox Theatre. Her last show in the area was at Pine Knob in 2010. Following her farewell concert, she eventually returned to the stage for a residency at the Venetia Hotel in Las Vegas, which is where she currently performs.