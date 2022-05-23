See Where Detroit Ranks Among Best Places To Live In America

U.S. News analyzed the 150 most populated metro areas in the United States to determine the best places to live. According to U.S. News, “to make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life.” To learn more about how they rank the best places to live, go here.

Detroit, Michigan, took the 111th spot, falling below Allentown, Pennsylvania, and above Lakeland, Florida. Here's what they had to say about the ranking:

Detroit grew quickly into a bustling metropolis of nearly 2 million inhabitants in the years before World War II. But the loss of industry, issues with crime and economic woes, including Detroit's declaration of Chapter 9 bankruptcy in 2013, have contributed to a significant population decline. Due to the mass exodus of city dwellers to suburban communities, numerous neighborhoods have been characterized by vacant buildings. Even so, Detroit currently sits on the edge of a renaissance. Small businesses are once again setting up shop in the area, and new restaurants are luring suburbanites back to Motown.

