Arizona Police Find Nile Crocodile Hiding Under Weapons & Drugs

By Ginny Reese

May 31, 2022

Phoenix police made an unprecedented discovery in an Arizona home, according to Nature World News. Police were surprised to find a Nile crocodile hiding under a stash of drugs, cash, and weapons. Nile crocodiles are natives of Africa and are the largest reptiles on the continent.

The discovery happened during a police operation with a warrant of an arrest. The male suspect is accused of carious charges including drug possession, firearms violation, ad money laundering.

Along with the crocodile, police found 855 grams of cocaine, 193,000 fentanyl pills, 15 firearms, and $65,929 in cash.

Phoenix Police wrote posted photos of the discovery on Twitter, along with the caption:

"On 5/11 #PHXPDMaryvalePrecinct & #PHXPDSouthMountainPrecinct officers seized a JUVE-Nile Crocodile after the arrest of it’s ADULT owner, 34yo Adrian Valladares. During the search warrant near 71st Ave/Roosevelt various of drugs and firearms were also seized. #GoodPoliceWork"

It's still unclear how the crocodile got into the home, but it is believed to be the suspect's pet. The animal was sent to the Phoenix Herpetology Society located near Scottsdale ad Dynamite Road in North Scottsdale.

