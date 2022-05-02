Arizona Wildlife Managers Use Tasty Tactics To Save Pig From Wildfire

Officials with the Arizona Game & Fish Department used leftover breakfast foods to help return a beloved potbelly pig to its owners, reported 12 News.

Wildlife managers were patrolling the perimeter of the Tunnel fire when firefighters told them that a dehydrated potbellied pig was wandering in the area.

Arizona Game & Fish Department said that the wildfire was moving so quickly that many families were forced to quickly escape and leave gates open for large pets and livestock to fend for themselves.

Wildlife managers Kalyn Miller and Tim Holt used leftover has browns, a waffle, and a banana to coax the pig to come close enough to be caught.

The Arizona Game & Fish Department wrote on Facebook:

"Some further wrangling, kicking, and high-pitched squealing ensued before Kayln sacrificed the sleeve of his jacket as it was the perfect fit over the animal’s cone shaped face. Once subdued with the face mask, Ms. Piggy took a few more snaps at our officers and eventually calmed down enough to transport to the Northern Arizona Animal Search and Rescue who had already located the owners and a happy reunion was made. Sadly, this family lost their home to the fire, but we hope the return of their beloved pet brought some joy during this incredibly tough time!"