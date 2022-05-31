Arizona's Yoga Goats Set To Perform On 'America's Got Talent'

Some four-legged, furry friends will be representing the state of Arizona on America's Got Talent, reported 12 News.

Arizona Goat Yoga will have an act on the show tonight (May 31st). Sarah, with Arizona Goat Yoga, said, "Well we are so excited. We have been trying to get on AGT for a long time. It's like the top of all talent shows. So not only are we doing goat yoga, but it's also a pet show that you are a part of. So these very talented goats did a full obstacle course on the show."

The act even involved the judges. Sara explained, "It was a lot of fun because we had the judges participate also and they loved it. We brought seven baby goats and two alpacas."

Arizona Goat Yoga wrote on Instagram:

"How do you think the goats did!? Tune into the season premiere of America's Got Talent May 31st!"