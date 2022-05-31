Bucs Add Another Pro Bowler To Stacked Defense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will reportedly add another big piece to their already loaded defensive unit.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Buccaneers have "reached an agreement" with former Pro Bowl defensive lineman Akiem Hicks "on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million," a source with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed.

The reported deal with Hicks comes as former Bucs defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh remains an unsigned free agent after publicly expressing his interest in rejoining the team on social media.

"Akiem Hicks now joins a stacked Bucs’ defensive front that includes Vita Vea and second-round pick Logan Hall," Schefter tweeted. "And Hicks addition means free-agent Ndamukong Suh’s time in Tampa figures to be over."