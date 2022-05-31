Bucs Add Another Pro Bowler To Stacked Defense
By Jason Hall
May 31, 2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will reportedly add another big piece to their already loaded defensive unit.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Buccaneers have "reached an agreement" with former Pro Bowl defensive lineman Akiem Hicks "on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million," a source with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed.
The reported deal with Hicks comes as former Bucs defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh remains an unsigned free agent after publicly expressing his interest in rejoining the team on social media.
"Akiem Hicks now joins a stacked Bucs’ defensive front that includes Vita Vea and second-round pick Logan Hall," Schefter tweeted. "And Hicks addition means free-agent Ndamukong Suh’s time in Tampa figures to be over."
In March, Schefter reported that Tampa Bay freed an additional $9 million in cap space after reaching an agreement on a restructured contract with quarterback Tom Brady following his decision to return after a brief retirement this offseason.
Hicks was selected by the New Orleans Saints at No 89 overall in the third-round of the 2012 NFL Draft and spent three full seasons with the franchise before being traded to the New England Patriots four games into the 2015 season.
The Elk Grove native signed with the Chicago Bears during the 2016 offseason and spent his next six seasons with the franchise, recording career highs in sacks (8.5) in 2017 and solo tackles (41) during the 2018, having been selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018 and the 100 greatest Bears of All-Time centennial anniversary team.