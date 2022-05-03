Gronk Says He'll Return To Bucs On One Condition

Last season, Edelman told Peyton and Eli Manning on the ManningCast that Brady not only attempted to recruit him to the Buccaneers, but also wasted little time after making his own decision to leave the Patriots in 2020.

“He hit me up the first day he signed there,” Edelman said during the Monday Night Football live broadcast on November 23, which saw Brady's Bucs defeat the New York Giants, 30-10. “He was like, ‘You want to come down?’ And I was like, ‘Uh, absolutely not.’”

Edelman remained with the Patriots for one final season after Brady and Gronkowski's departures before retiring the following offseason.

Brady threw to Edelman more than any Patriots player during his 20-year career in New England, with the former Kent State standout recording 689 receptions on 1,036 targets, as well as 7,674 yards, 41 touchdowns and 395 first downs, according to NBC Sports.

Together, Brady, Edelman and Gronkowski won three Super Bowls during nine seasons together in New England, while the duo of Brady and Gronkowski added a fourth during their first season with the Buccaneers in 2020.

Brady recently agreed to restructure his contract with the Bucs, which freed an additional $9 million in cap space amid Gronkowski and Ndamukong Suh's ongoing free agency.

Prior to Brady's new deal, Gronkowski -- who has been teammates with 23-year veteran during all 11 of his previous NFL seasons -- said he'll begin contract negotiations once he decides whether he'll continue his playing career.

“That will start if I decide that I want to play,” Gronkowski told Emery in an interview before his appearance at the Nickelodeon “Kids’ Choice Awards” on April 9 via Sports Illustrated. “There’s no reason to do that while there’s a decision to be made first. It’s all about if I decide to.”

Gronkowski, 32, had previously retired in 2019 following his last Super Bowl victory as a member of the New England Patriots, before coming out of retirement the following offseason and rejoining Brady -- his teammate for his entire career -- after being traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers days later.

In February, Gronkowski said he'd retire if pressured to decide on his NFL future immediately at the time, which happened to be before Brady officially announced his retirement and his eventual unretirement weeks later.

"If they're like, 'Rob, you've got to decide right now, right this second if you're playing next year,' I would say 'no' right now, it's two days after the season. I would be like, 'No, I'm not playing,'"" Gronkowski said during an appearance on TMZ Sports on January 25. "It's way too soon, but like, you've got to give it some time, you've got to rest. I would say to see how everything goes, how everything plays out, how I feel. I just want to heal completely, see where my thoughts are from there, then.

"I would say, really, you really start thinking of what you're really going to do in about three, four, five weeks from now, especially in my situation."