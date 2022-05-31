Thirty years ago, a fan kept a guitar pick from a Garth Brooks concert. Last week, she tried to give it back — but the "Callin' Baton Rouge" country star had a better idea in mind.

Jessica Young Cloukey of Maine attended Brooks' sold-out show in Massachusetts on May 21 with a sign that said, "Bangor, Maine 1992: I've saved your guitar pick for 30 years! Need it back?" Brooks saw the sign in the crowd and joked that she must have been 2 years old at the 1992 concert, according to News 4 San Antonio. Cloukey said she was actually 8 years old, and held up a photo of her for Brooks to see.

Brooks told Cloukey she could keep the guitar pick and said she "can have something a little more than the last time you were here." He then passed his guitar capo to her through the crowd. "Oh, and maybe one more thing," Brooks said as he passed her his guitar from the stage. "There you go, now you've got something. I'll see you again in 30 years."

Cloukey was able to meet Brooks backstage after the life-changing moment they had during the show. On her Facebook page, she recalled it as "a moment etched in my brain forever." Brooks signed her guitar, as seen in a video of the two backstage. She also posted a 5-minute video of the whole interaction, which you can watch below: