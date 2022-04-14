Garth Brooks Reveals His Favorite Song To Perform On Tour

Garth Brooks' stadium tour is in full swing and fans across the country are gearing up to hear hits like "Friends In Low Places" and "The Thunder Rolls."

But when Brooks announced more dates on "The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour" he revealed a tidbit about his shows — there's not a concrete setlist for every show. On an appearance on WFAA Daybreak on Thursday (April 14), the country music star said his band typically plans a few songs at first, but then the crowd takes the reins.

"The people will tell you" what they want to hear next, Brooks said. Of course, he'll perform his hit songs, but there's one that's his personal favorite — "Callin' Baton Rouge."

"Once you introduce it, the crowd goes to a place they've never been all night. And it's your job as an entertainer to never let them come back down," Brooks said about the re-recorded track from his 1993 album, In Pieces.

