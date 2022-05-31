Justin Bieber Shares Throwback Pics In Sweet Post For Sister's Birthday

Justin Bieber is wishing his younger sister a happy birthday in the sweetest way.

On Monday (May 30), the "Ghost" singer took to his Instagram to send happy wishes his sister Jazmyn Bieber on her 14th birthday. In a very big-brother move, he said he "can't believe" how his little sister is growing up while sharing some throwback photos of the two of them together over the years, including pics of when she was just a toddler and one where they are both making silly faces for the camera.

"Can't believe im saying this but Happy 14th Birthday to the sweetest, most beautiful, precious, little sis a brother could ask for !! Love you [Jazmyn]," he captioned the pics.

