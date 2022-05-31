Lil Uzi Vert Defends Jack Harlow Following 'White Privilege' Claims

"No, he doesn't have White privilege," Uzi replied. "He's signed to Black people."



The questions stemmed from the opinions of seasoned rappers like David Banner, who reportedly claimed that Harlow's success with his rap career is due to White privilege. While at the airport, TMZ also caught up with Banner where they asked him if he thought that Harlow benefitted from being White in the rap industry.



"Of course," Banner responded. "White people’s whiteness is a benefit to them anywhere in the world. If white people run the structure, [whiteness] is going to benefit.”



Lil Uzi Vert's defense comes a couple of years after he had his own issues with Harlow. Back in 2019, Uzi was having issues with the release of Eternal Atake and put the blame on Generation Now's Don Cannon and DJ Drama. After Harlow posted an image of him with Drama, Uzi reposted it with a clown emoji over Harlow's face. However, the two labelmates put their drama behind them and have been cool ever since.