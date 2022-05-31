Lil Uzi Vert Defends Jack Harlow Following 'White Privilege' Claims
By Tony M. Centeno
May 31, 2022
Lil Uzi Vert has come to Jack Harlow's defense after his labelmate was accused of benefitting from White privilege.
The Philadelphia native decided to hop on TMZ's Celebrity Tour bus in West Hollywood, Calif. on Monday, May 30. While they had him on board, the TMZ tour guide asked the rapper about his thoughts about the criticism Harlow had received on his latest album Come Home The Kids Miss You. After Uzi said he thinks the "First Class" rapper is "really good," the tour guide asked him if Harlow was reaping the benefits of White privilege. Uzi shot down that claim real quick.
"No, he doesn't have White privilege," Uzi replied. "He's signed to Black people."
The questions stemmed from the opinions of seasoned rappers like David Banner, who reportedly claimed that Harlow's success with his rap career is due to White privilege. While at the airport, TMZ also caught up with Banner where they asked him if he thought that Harlow benefitted from being White in the rap industry.
"Of course," Banner responded. "White people’s whiteness is a benefit to them anywhere in the world. If white people run the structure, [whiteness] is going to benefit.”
Lil Uzi Vert's defense comes a couple of years after he had his own issues with Harlow. Back in 2019, Uzi was having issues with the release of Eternal Atake and put the blame on Generation Now's Don Cannon and DJ Drama. After Harlow posted an image of him with Drama, Uzi reposted it with a clown emoji over Harlow's face. However, the two labelmates put their drama behind them and have been cool ever since.