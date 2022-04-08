Jack Harlow Releases His Fergie-Inspired Song 'First Class'
By Tony M. Centeno
April 8, 2022
A few weeks ago, Jack Harlow captivated his audience when he teased the first few seconds of his new song. That clip alone immediately went viral online without fans even hearing the entire song. Now, Harlow has finally dropped the full version.
On Friday, April 8, the Kentucky rapper came through with his promise and released his new song "First Class." The hook samples Fergie's infectious chorus from her 2006 single "Glamourous" featuring Ludacris. In the hook of his new song, Harlow blends his bars with the former Black Eyed Peas singer.
"I been a (G)/Throw up the (L)/Sex in the (A.M.)/Uh huh/(O-R-O.U.S), And I can put you in (First Class up in the sky)," Harlow raps.
First Class… OUT NOW EVERYWHERE pic.twitter.com/hKS7uBX2io— Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) April 8, 2022
The Generation Now rapper delivered his new song not long after teasing it on social media. In his video he posted to Instagram, Harlow can be seen in the studio rapping along to the song. Once it hit TikTok, his song traveled all over the world and it wasn't even out at the time.
"First Class" didn't come with a music video like he did for "Nail Tech," but it did come with an official visualizer which features Polaroid photos of Harlow in the studio working on the album. We can also see different shots of him with fans, performing on stage and working with DJ Drama and Lil Nas X. The song also arrives shortly after the rapper revealed the cover art for his new album Come Home The Kids Miss You, which drops May 6.
Listen to Jack Harlow's "First Class" up top.