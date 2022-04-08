Jack Harlow Releases His Fergie-Inspired Song 'First Class'

The Generation Now rapper delivered his new song not long after teasing it on social media. In his video he posted to Instagram, Harlow can be seen in the studio rapping along to the song. Once it hit TikTok, his song traveled all over the world and it wasn't even out at the time.



"First Class" didn't come with a music video like he did for "Nail Tech," but it did come with an official visualizer which features Polaroid photos of Harlow in the studio working on the album. We can also see different shots of him with fans, performing on stage and working with DJ Drama and Lil Nas X. The song also arrives shortly after the rapper revealed the cover art for his new album Come Home The Kids Miss You, which drops May 6.

Listen to Jack Harlow's "First Class" up top.