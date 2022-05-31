Pilot, Co-Pilot Fall Asleep On Flight From NYC To Rome

A pilot and co-pilot both reportedly fell asleep inside the cockpit of a plane traveling from New York City to Rome last month.

The Italian newspaper La Repubblica reports the pilot of ITA Airways flight AZ609 was fired for the incident, which took place as the co-pilot was taking "controlled rest," an action allowed by most airlines in which one of two pilots can rest for about 10-40 minutes during a long-haul flight while the aircraft is in cruise control.

Italian air traffic control was reportedly unable to reach the captain for more than 10 minutes during the co-pilot's "controlled rest" as the plane continued its flight on autopilot over France, with French air traffic control informing the Italians that the plane may have been highjacked at the time.

The pilot denied that he fell asleep, however, provided no explanation as to why he was unable to be reached in the cockpit after being terminated by ITA Airways.

Italian politician Michele Anzaldi tweeted an apology on behalf of state-run airline.

“What happened on the ITA flight from New York, where both pilots fell asleep, is very grave,” Anzaldi wrote. “The company has a duty to guarantee that this will never happen again and must apologise to the passengers.”