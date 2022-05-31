This Is Arizona's Best Sushi Joint

Sushi is one of those foods that definitely gives you the most bang for your buck. It's healthy, fun to eat, and super delicious.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sushi joint. The website states, "We've scoured the country for the best Japanese restaurants, serving everything from signature rolls and traditional nigiri (rice topped with seafood) to innovative twists on the signatures."

According to the website, the best sushi joint in all of Arizona is Roka Akor in Scottsdale. Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"Scottsdale is well known for its upmarket dining options and this Japanese restaurant delivers. The special occasion spot is described as "modern in approach, Japanese in spirit" and focuses on steak and sake as well as modern sushi dishes. Try the Nigiri Chef's Selection, with options like bluefin tuna with pickled wasabi or flame-seared salmon with lemon miso and dill."

