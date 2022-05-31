This Is Texas' Best Sushi Joint

Sushi is one of those foods that definitely gives you the most bang for your buck. It's healthy, fun to eat, and super delicious.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sushi joint. The website states, "We've scoured the country for the best Japanese restaurants, serving everything from signature rolls and traditional nigiri (rice topped with seafood) to innovative twists on the signatures."

According to the website, the best sushi joint in all of Texas is Uchi in Austin. Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"Swish Uchi stands out even within Austin's stellar dining scene. The Texan capital's best sushi spot is the brainchild of James Beard Award-winning chef Tyson Cole, who is held up as an American sushi master, and his creations are served in a stylish setting with Japanese accents. The menu is generous but thoughtful with sushi options such as ham and egg roll, with pork belly, yolk custard and Japanese spices."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best sushi joint.