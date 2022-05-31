This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Miami Beach

An outstanding bar doesn't just have great drinks. It has a nice vibe, different seating options, delicious food, and other things that keep people coming back. That could be music, games, and many more activities and perks.

With that said, what's the best bar in Miami Beach? We checked out Yelp and searched for the best bar with the highest rating on the website. According to Yelp, the No. 1 bar in South Beach is...

Bacon B***h!

Located at 1001 Collins Ave, this cocktail bar and breakfast restaurant has 4.5 stars from nearly 100 reviews. Bacon B***h serves its customers with a bold theme, stacked breakfast sandwiches, and just-the-right drinks to wake you up.

Yelp reviewer Jim M. described her experience there:

"In the heart of south beach, this is THE place. These b%#ches know how to combine exceptional customer service, cocktails, and food with one of the best playlists that was BOOMING through out the restaurant. Don't blink or you will miss the entrance which is down the side street...

The food? Fast, hot, and reasonably priced. I had the classy and it was a combination of flavors that had me singing right along with other tables. One of the best vibes for the middle of the day I have ever seen on South Beach."

Here were the Top 10 highest-rated bars in Miami Beach, according to Yelp:

Drunk B***h Broken Shaker Backyard Bar Bodega Taqueria y Tequila Bolivar Restaurant Bar Lounge Havana 1857 Cuban Cuisine Tipsy Flamingo Serena Rooftop Yardbird Table & Bar Matador Bar

You can check out the full list, and other amazing bars, here.