Video Shows Moment World's Longest Cruise Liner Crashes Into Pier
By Jason Hall
May 31, 2022
A video shared online shows Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas, the world's largest cruise liner, crashing into a pier in Jamaica as it attempted to dock last Thursday (May 26).
RoyalCaribbeanBlog.com confirmed the accident took place as the vessel was backing into its assigned spot on a dock in Falmouth, Jamaica and struck a concrete mooring pylon at around 7:00 a.m. local time.
Zero injuries were reported to passengers and crew members during the crash, which "caused mostly cosmetic damage" to the ship, "including dents and paint scrapes," according to the blog post.
“There were no injuries to guests or crew and only minor cosmetic damage to the ship’s stern. The sailing will continue as scheduled,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement in response to the crash via the blog post.
Video of Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas crashing into the dock in Falmouth, Jamaica this morning. pic.twitter.com/cbFULNPe2w— Ben Bearup (@TheAviationBeat) May 27, 2022
Jamaican tourism minister Edmund Bartlett told the Jamaica-Gleaner that the crash was caused by an error made by the cruise's harbor pilot while steering the ship.
“The good news is that nobody got hurt and the damage was minimal to the vessel and it was able to continue its journey unfazed and really unaffected,” Bartlett said.
Bartlett confirmed the port also sustained some damage in relation to the crash.
“We are repairing the damaged areas at the port now," Barlett said via the Jamaica-Gleaner. "The divers are there now recovering the broken elements and we should be back in full order for the ships that come next week.”