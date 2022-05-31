Video Shows Moment World's Longest Cruise Liner Crashes Into Pier

A video shared online shows Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas, the world's largest cruise liner, crashing into a pier in Jamaica as it attempted to dock last Thursday (May 26).

RoyalCaribbeanBlog.com confirmed the accident took place as the vessel was backing into its assigned spot on a dock in Falmouth, Jamaica and struck a concrete mooring pylon at around 7:00 a.m. local time.

Zero injuries were reported to passengers and crew members during the crash, which "caused mostly cosmetic damage" to the ship, "including dents and paint scrapes," according to the blog post.

“There were no injuries to guests or crew and only minor cosmetic damage to the ship’s stern. The sailing will continue as scheduled,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement in response to the crash via the blog post.