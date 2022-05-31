WATCH: Coyote Sneaks Into California Home Using Doggie Door

A coyote was taking a stroll through Woodland Hills near Calabasas on Monday, and decided to welcome itself into the home of an unsuspecting California resident.

According to KTLA, the coyote entered through the doggie door of Julie Levine's home. When she heard her dogs barking loudly from the other room, she suspected the culprit to be a small rodent.

“They’re definitely very brazen, I mean to go inside the house like they belong there … We know they can scale fences, but we just didn’t think that oh they would go through the dog door itself and be in the house,” Levine shared with KTLA.

After jumping over an exterior wall and entering the home through the doggie door, the coyote made its way into the house where Levine's dogs soon chased it back out. It wasn't until Levine checked the security cameras that she realized just how large the coyote was.