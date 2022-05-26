This Is The Best Grilled Cheese In California
By Jason Hall
May 26, 2022
A San Francisco restaurant is being credited for having the best grilled cheese in California.
Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best grilled cheese sandwiches in every state, which included the Mac 'n' Cheese Grilled Cheese from the American Grilled Cheese Kitchen as the top choice for California.
"There’s a range of options from a Cubano-inspired grilled cheese with several meats to a kids’ version with milder Cheddar. But how could anyone resist a grilled cheese stuffed with mac ‘n’ cheese? Two American favourites – and double carbs – rolled into one sensational sandwich, with garlic butter to boot," Love Food wrote.
Here is Love Food's full list of where to find the best grilled cheese in every state:
- Alabama- Paramount Bar (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Spenard Roadhouse (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Perfect Pear Bistro (Tempe)
- Arkansas- Hammontrees Grilled Cheese (Fayetteville)
- California- The American Grilled Cheese Kitchen (San Francisco)
- Colorado- Steuben's (Denver)
- Connecticut- The Whey Station (Middletown)
- Delaware- Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats (Rehoboth Beach)
- Florida- Ms. Cheezious (Miami)
- Georgia- Bikini, Cooks & Soldiers (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Porky's Kauai (Waimea)
- Idaho- Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese (Coeur d'Alene)
- Illinois- Cheesie's Pub and Grub (Chicago)
- Indiana- Subito (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Cheese Bar (Des Moines)
- Kansas- The Wheel Barrel (Topeka)
- Kentucky- Momma's Mustard Pickles & BBQ (Louisville)
- Louisiana- St. James Cheese Company (New Orleans)
- Maine- The HighRoller Lobster Co. (Portland)
- Maryland- Grilled Cheese & Co. (various locations)
- Massachusetts- Roxy's Grilled Cheese (Boston)
- Michigan- HopCat (various locations)
- Minnesota- All Square (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Depot Kitchen & Market (Hattiesburg)
- Missouri- The Fountain On Locust (St. Louis)
- Montana- 1889 Coffee House (Helena)
- Nebraska- Kitchen Table (Omaha)
- Nevada- Truffles N Bacon Cafe (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Black Mtn. Burger Co. (Lincoln)
- New Jersey- American Melts (Kenilworth)
- New Mexico- The Grove Cafe & Market (Albuquerque)
- New York- The Cheese Traveler (Albany)
- North Carolina- Papi Queso (Charlotte)
- North Dakota- Space Aliens Grill & Bar (Bismarck and Fargo)
- Ohio- Melt Bar & Grilled (Cleveland)
- Oklahoma- The Mule (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- DITTO (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Huda (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Scratch & Catering (Newport)
- South Carolina- The Grilled Cheese & Crab Cake Co. (Murrells Inlet)
- South Dakota- Sickies Garage (various locations)
- Tennessee- The Grilled Cheeserie (Nashville)
- Texas- Barrio Barista (San Antonio)
- Utah- Cravings Bistro (Pleasant Grove)
- Vermont- Hyde Away Inn (Waitsfield)
- Virginia- Food for Thought (Williamsburg)
- Washington- Beecher's Handmade Cheese (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Cheese Louise (Morgantown)
- Wisconsin- Alchemy (Madison)
- Wyoming- Café Genevieve (Jackson)