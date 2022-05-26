This Is The Best Grilled Cheese In California

A San Francisco restaurant is being credited for having the best grilled cheese in California.

Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best grilled cheese sandwiches in every state, which included the Mac 'n' Cheese Grilled Cheese from the American Grilled Cheese Kitchen as the top choice for California.

"There’s a range of options from a Cubano-inspired grilled cheese with several meats to a kids’ version with milder Cheddar. But how could anyone resist a grilled cheese stuffed with mac ‘n’ cheese? Two American favourites – and double carbs – rolled into one sensational sandwich, with garlic butter to boot," Love Food wrote.

Here is Love Food's full list of where to find the best grilled cheese in every state: