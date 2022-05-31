What To Order At The Best Diner In Minnesota

Diners are an American staple. They offer a wide-range of American cuisine and a casual atmosphere to sip your coffee and enjoy some scrambled eggs. And because they are so beloved by Americans, there is no shortage of amazing diners to enjoy.

But with so many options of where to go, and then so many options of what to order when you get there, some people may feel overwhelmed. That's where we come in.

Eat This, Not That worked with Yelp to determine which diner was the best in each state. They measured each diner by the number of reviews and star ratings they received, and also decided the diner must serve more than just breakfast.

They decided that Our Kitchen in Minneapolis is the best diner in Minnesota, and one some Yelp users named the world-famous hashbrowns and cinnamon French toast as the best items on the menu. Here's what they had to say about it:

Check out the full list of the best diners in the U.S. here.