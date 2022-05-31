Yeah Yeah Yeahs Unveil New Single At First Live Show In 3 Years

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs played their first live show in three years on Monday night (May 30) at Los Angeles' Teragram Ballroom. As if returning to the stage wasn't exciting enough, the band opened the show with a new song. And if that wasn't exciting enough, the new track features fellow indie darling Perfume Genius! The song is called "Spitting Off the Edge of the World," and the studio version is set to be released on Wednesday, June 1, according to Spin.

The song will be the first new music from the band in over nine years. Their last full-length album Mosquito was released in 2013. Karen O and the band also played other new and currently unreleased songs including "Burning," "Fleez," and "Black Top."