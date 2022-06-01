2 Texas Chick-Fil-A Locations To Use Self-Driving Vehicles For Deliveries

By Ginny Reese

June 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Two Chick-Fil-A locations in Texas will now be using self-driving vehicles for deliveries, according to KXAN.

According to a release from Refraction AI, the company will be testing the deliveries in downtown Austin.

Luke Steigmeyer, an operator at the 6th & Congress Chick-Fil-A, said:

"Autonomous delivery using Refraction's robots creates an exciting new opportunity to extend the Chick-Fil-A experience to a growing number of delivery guests."

After the initial test delivery, both Chick-Fil-A and Refraction AI plan to continue with the autonomous deliveries in the Austin area.

According to Refraction AI, the Chick-Fil-A on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will have the self-driving vehicles in late June.

