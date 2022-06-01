Ava Max Covers Herself In Diamonds To Announce New Album

Ava Max has officially announced her new album. The singer took to social media to share a photo of her head sticking out of a pile of diamonds. Her dark red hair matches the lipstick shade on her lips, which have a single diamond delicately placed between them.

"So proud to announce that my new album," she wrote. The album is called Diamonds & Dancefloors and is scheduled to drop on October 14, 2022. The project will follow up Ava's debut album Heaven & Hell released in September of 2020. The album featured hits like "Sweet but Psycho," "Kings & Queens," and "My Head & My Heart."

