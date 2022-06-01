How Taylor Swift Inspired Rina Sawayama's New Emotional Album

Her sophomore album is called Hold the Girl and will contain 13 tracks based on a journey of emotional evolution. She told the magazine she and her co-collaborator Lauren Aquilina would talk through her therapy and "musically translate" various issues and personal discoveries. This introspection was prompted in part by the early days of the pandemic. "Like a lot of people, lockdown made you look at yourself and the things that were not making me happy in my life... The new kind of therapy really opened up new points of exploration and I really wanted to see whether I could make those things into a pop song,” she said.

The follow-up to Rina's critically-acclaimed 2020 debut album Sawayama will arrive on September 2. So far, the singer has released the lead single called "This Hell," which features a quick nod to Shania Twain's Man I Feel Like a Woman. Before starting the song, Rina whispers "Let's go girls," the high-energy songs make more references to gay pop icons like Britney Spears, Whitney Houston, and Princess Diana.