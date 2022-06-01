Justin Bieber Camps Out At Tim Hortons To Be First To Try His 'Biebs Brew'

Pam explains, "That takes 16 hours for it to steep before it's ready, so we can just call you back in 15 hours." To which Bieber replies, "Yeah not a chance I let someone put their lips on the 'Biebs Brew' before this guy" and points to himself. After a hilarious interaction between the two, Bieber gets comfortable for the 15-hour wait. When he finally tries the coffee, he smiles into the camera and reveals it was, "worth the wait."

The Biebs Brew is based on how the Grammy winner takes his own coffee, on ice and with vanilla flavoring. This is the second time he has teamed up with Tim Hortons. Last year, he helped create the Timbiebs Timbits (donut holes) in three different flavors. When the Biebs Brew hits their US and Canada stores on June 6, the Timbits will also be returning to the menu. The brand will also be selling limited quantities of Timbiebs merch including fanny packs, beanies, and tote bags.