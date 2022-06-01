Kim Kardashian Announces Launch Of New Skincare Line 'SKKN BY KIM'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 1, 2022
Kim Kardashian has finally announced the launch of her next beauty venture. After over a year since filing for a trademark, Kim shared that her skincare line Skkn by Kim will launch later this month.
“I’m excited to finally introduce to you SKKN BY KIM, a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish,” the reality star tweeted. “I’ve been so privileged to learn about skin and skin care over the years from the world’s top dermatologists and estheticians, and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I’ve accumulated along the way.”
I’m excited to finally introduce to you SKKN BY KIM, a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish.— Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) June 1, 2022
Photo: Mario Sorrenti pic.twitter.com/8AyapI8mgJ
According to Page Six, the Kardashian's new products will include cleanser, toner, exfoliator, hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C serum, face cream, eye cream, oil drops and night oil. All of the products will come in refillable packaging that match her go-to neutral tones. She explained that the products are formulated with "clean, science-backed ingredients designed to nourish all skin types, tones, and textures at all stages of maturity."
The brand will officially launch on June 21 at 9:00 A.M. PT/ 12 P.M. ET on skknbykim.com and fans can sign up to receive a notification when products are available for purchase. Kim's mother Kris Jenner also posted after the announcement to show support. "So proud of you, Kim, and excited for this incredible product launch," she wrote. "I know how hard and how long you’ve worked to perfect these products, from the science backed formulas to the refillable sustainable packaging, the new line is truly amazing."