Kim Kardashian Announces Launch Of New Skincare Line 'SKKN BY KIM'

Kim Kardashian has finally announced the launch of her next beauty venture. After over a year since filing for a trademark, Kim shared that her skincare line Skkn by Kim will launch later this month.

“I’m excited to finally introduce to you SKKN BY KIM, a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish,” the reality star tweeted. “I’ve been so privileged to learn about skin and skin care over the years from the world’s top dermatologists and estheticians, and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I’ve accumulated along the way.”