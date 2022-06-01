Major Headliner Announced For Nashville's 4th Of July Celebration

Nashville's annual "Let Freedom Sing!" Fourth of July Celebration is nearly here, and it just tapped one of the biggest groups in country music as the headliner for the main event.

Old Dominion, the Academy of Country Music's Group of the Year, will headline 2022's "Let Freedom Sing!" in Nashville on July 4 to celebrate everything American, per FOX 17. The main stage of the free concert and fireworks show will be set up at First and Broadway. The famous fireworks show, which promises to be the biggest show in the city's history, will be accompanied by a live performance from the Nashville Symphony.

Old Dominion is the newest addition to a lineup that also includes Cassadee Pope, Levi Hummon and Grammy Award-winning reggae artist Gramps Morgan. A family-friendly zone with inflatables and music will also be available at the Music City Walk of Fame Park on Sunday, July 3, from noon to 6 p.m. and on Monday, July 4, from noon to 5 p.m.

"The Nashville 4th of July is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and to draw in visitors to our city from around the world," said Courtney Ross, Amazon's senior manager of community engagement. "We are delighted to contribute to the programming of this year's celebration with the Amazon Family Fun Zone, which will feature family-friendly activities and great performances from incredible local artists."

According to the news outlet, 16 artists from around Nashville will be featured on the Jack Daniel's Stage and the Amazon Family Fun Zone throughout the two-day celebration. Artists include: Troubadour Blue, Craig Duncan & Friends, Les Kerr & The Bayou Band, The Woods, Jesse Labelle, Emily Earle, DJ Dave Audé, San Rafael Band, Joe West Band, Jenny Tolman, Nick Howard, Jeverson and DJ Rod Youree.

To see when each artist is performing on which day, visit the website here.